Morris Dean Jordan Published 12:43 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

FERRIDAY – Graveside services for Morris Dean Jordan, 90, who died Monday, April 24, 2023, will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Turner Acres Cemetery on Calhoun Rd in Ferriday.

Burial is under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.