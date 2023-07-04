County convenience sites to drop off trash in Kingston and Foster Mound have re-opened after brief closure Published 10:27 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Some Adams County residents have been up in arms recently because convenience stations for county residents to drop off trash were locked up and unavailable.

Self drop-off sites for county trash are located in Kingston and Foster Mound. Robbie Dollar, manager of the Adams County Road Department, said United Infrastructure, the company with which the county contracts for trash collection, had suffered some broken equipment and the dumpster areas were locked for a half a day on Saturday in order for trash to not accumulate at the sites.

However, Dollar said Monday afternoon the two sites are open again and the delivery of additional dumpsters was expected some time late Monday.

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Board of Supervisors President Warren Gaines said Monday afternoon that the availability of parts for the equipment has been the hold up, but that repairs are expected by Wednesday at the latest.

The Kingston convenience station is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Thursday and Sundays.

The Foster Mound site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, and is closed on Friday and Sunday.