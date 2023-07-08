Aquatic center closed due to mechanical issue Published 8:45 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

The Natchez Adams Aquatic Center is closed due to mechanical issues. The main pump that filters dirty water and recirculates clean water back into the pool has stopped working.

The issue was quickly diagnosed by Mr. Ralph Daniels, lead maintenance technician at the Natchez Adams County Aquatic Center.

“We didn’t want to close (the pool), but we need to make sure it is safe for the community. Replacement parts, which are still under warranty, should be in early next week.”

The part of the system that malfunctioned was replaced less than a year ago by Superior Pools, a company based out of Ferriday, LA. Their bid came in at thirty dollars lower than a bid placed by Blankenstein’s, a Natchez based company.

“We hope the guys (Superior Pools) can get the parts soon. If they can’t we will have to look other places,” said Daniels.

According to Daniels the system needs to operate at full capacity for a minimum of 12 hours before the pool reopens to the public.

“We hope to be up and running by Thursday at the latest” Daniels added.

The Natchez Adams County Aquatic Center offers various activities and programs for the local community. Sharika Miller, who was unavailable for comment, is in charge of all programming for the Aquatic Center.

According to her earlier statements, she has served as director of the pool for two years and everything that happens at the pool must be approved by her.