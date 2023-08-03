Bad wreck disrupts traffic on US 84 through Ridgecrest

Published 2:40 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

RIDGECREST, La. — A bad vehicle accident involving at least two motorists has caused traffic disruptions on U.S. 84 coming through Ridgecrest.

The wreck is near the vicinity of Vidalia Drive and Ferriday Drive on U.S. 84.

Westbound traffic coming into Ferriday has one lane open, and both eastbound lanes coming toward Natchez are blocked, while eastbound traffic uses the center lane to travel around the wreckage.

No information about the condition of those involved in the wreck is available at this time. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

