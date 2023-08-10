Former Concordia deputy challenges sheriff in election Published 6:25 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, the end of the qualifying period for the Oct. 14 primary election, former Concordia Parish deputy and long-time law enforcement officer John Cowan qualified to run against David Headrick for Concordia Parish Sheriff.

Cowan, whose law enforcement career spans several years over multiple agencies, faces felony charges from the Attorney General’s Office following a CPSO investigation.

After serving as chief deputy under his father, Kenneth Hedrick, David Hedrick was elected to his first term at the helm of CPSO in 2020 and now seeks another four years.

Craig Hawn and Pamela “RN” Poole, both from Ferriday, also qualified Thursday to run against each other for Coroner as Independents.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Clayton Mayor Wilbert Washington and Robert L. Knoten of Ferriday qualified to run for Police Juror District 1, Place B, both as Independents. The seat is currently held by police juror Joseph Parker. Parker, who served as police jury president in 2020 and serves on the courthouse, hospital, airport, recreation and waterways committees, is not seeking re-election.

Former Police Juror District 2 Willie J. Dunbar seeks another four years in office, challenged by Darryl P. Curry, Raymond T. Riley and Kenneth Wayne Simpson, all running as Democrats.

The seat is currently held by Marie Yearby, appointed by the police jury to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Willie Yearby, after he died in August 2022.

Police Juror District 3, Place B “Scottie” Whittington, Republican, seeks re-election and is challenged by James Courtney Cockerham, No Party, and Cornell L. Lewis, Republican.

Incumbent Police Juror in Ward 5-B Brad Adams is also not seeking re-election.

Instead, former police juror Tommy “Red” Tiffee of Monterey qualified for that seat as an Independent candidate and is unopposed.

Tiffee, a long-time official, held the Ward 5-B seat until he decided not to seek reelection in 2019. He was first elected in 1995 and ended his sixth term four years ago.

Elijah “Steppers” Banks, a Democrat and current Ferriday Alderman, is challenging the incumbent Police Juror in Ward 4-A, Genesia Allen, also a Democrat.

Police Juror District 4, Place B Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, will be challenged in the general election by Kale J. Davis Sr., Democrat.

Police Juror District 5A Collin Edwards, Independent, will be challenged in the general election by Karl Davis, Democrat.

“Wanda” Sewell, Republican, and Daniel Barice Sr., Democrat, will face each other in the general election for Constable Justice of the Peace District 4.

Police Juror District 1-A Maurice Bachus Sr., Police Juror District 3-A Adam Probst, Clerk of Court “Andy” Anders and Assessor Jeannie Archer are all unopposed.

None have qualified for Justice of the Peace, District 5A.

STATE AND REGIONAL OFFICES

Governor

Benjamin Barnes, Independent, Angola

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican, St. Rose

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, Democrat, Trout

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., Democrat, Hammond

Xavier Ellis, Republican, Opelousas

Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican, Baton Rouge

Jeffery Istre, Independent, Kaplan

“Xan” John, Republican, Lafayette

“Jeff” Landry, Republican, Broussard

Hunter Lundy, Independent, Lake Charles

Richard Nelson, Republican, Mandeville

John Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge

Frank Scurlock, Independent, Metairie

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, Republican, Abbeville

Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat, Baton Rouge

Lieutenant Governor

Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory, Republican, Opelousas

“Tami” Hotard, Republican, Madisonville

Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans

William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican, Metairie

Bruce Payton, Independent, Bush

Chester Pritchett, No Party, Roseland

Gary Rispone, No Party, Greenwell Springs

Secretary of State

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Baton Rouge

“Mike” Francis, Republican, Crowley

Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other Party, West Monroe

Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, New Orleans

Nancy Landry, Republican, Baton Rouge

Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat, New Orleans

Clay Schexnayder, Republican, Sorrento

Brandon Trosclair, Republican, Gonzales

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat, New Orleans

“Marty” Maley, Republican, Baton Rouge

“Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican, Baton Rouge

John Stefanski, Republican, Baton Rouge

Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat, New Orleans

Treasurer

John Fleming, Republican, Minden

Dustin Granger, Democrat, Lake Charles

Scott McKnight, Republican, Baton Rouge

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Michael G. “Mike” Strain, Republican, Covington

Commissioner of Insurance

“Tim” Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge

R.D. “Rich” Weaver, Democrat, Baton Rouge

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 5

“Toby” Brazzel, Republican, Alexandria

Lance Harris, Republican, Boyce

State Senator 32nd District

Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg

State Senator 34th District

Katrina Jackson, Democrat, Monroe

James “Joeboy” Smith, Republican, Rayville

State Representative 21st District

James “Jamie” Davis Jr., Democrat, Ferriday

Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday

Clark White Jr., Democrat, Winnsboro