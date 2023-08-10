Former Concordia deputy challenges sheriff in election
Published 6:25 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023
VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, the end of the qualifying period for the Oct. 14 primary election, former Concordia Parish deputy and long-time law enforcement officer John Cowan qualified to run against David Headrick for Concordia Parish Sheriff.
Cowan, whose law enforcement career spans several years over multiple agencies, faces felony charges from the Attorney General’s Office following a CPSO investigation.
After serving as chief deputy under his father, Kenneth Hedrick, David Hedrick was elected to his first term at the helm of CPSO in 2020 and now seeks another four years.
Craig Hawn and Pamela “RN” Poole, both from Ferriday, also qualified Thursday to run against each other for Coroner as Independents.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Clayton Mayor Wilbert Washington and Robert L. Knoten of Ferriday qualified to run for Police Juror District 1, Place B, both as Independents. The seat is currently held by police juror Joseph Parker. Parker, who served as police jury president in 2020 and serves on the courthouse, hospital, airport, recreation and waterways committees, is not seeking re-election.
Former Police Juror District 2 Willie J. Dunbar seeks another four years in office, challenged by Darryl P. Curry, Raymond T. Riley and Kenneth Wayne Simpson, all running as Democrats.
The seat is currently held by Marie Yearby, appointed by the police jury to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Willie Yearby, after he died in August 2022.
Police Juror District 3, Place B “Scottie” Whittington, Republican, seeks re-election and is challenged by James Courtney Cockerham, No Party, and Cornell L. Lewis, Republican.
Incumbent Police Juror in Ward 5-B Brad Adams is also not seeking re-election.
Instead, former police juror Tommy “Red” Tiffee of Monterey qualified for that seat as an Independent candidate and is unopposed.
Tiffee, a long-time official, held the Ward 5-B seat until he decided not to seek reelection in 2019. He was first elected in 1995 and ended his sixth term four years ago.
Elijah “Steppers” Banks, a Democrat and current Ferriday Alderman, is challenging the incumbent Police Juror in Ward 4-A, Genesia Allen, also a Democrat.
Police Juror District 4, Place B Gary Wayne Neal, Republican, will be challenged in the general election by Kale J. Davis Sr., Democrat.
Police Juror District 5A Collin Edwards, Independent, will be challenged in the general election by Karl Davis, Democrat.
“Wanda” Sewell, Republican, and Daniel Barice Sr., Democrat, will face each other in the general election for Constable Justice of the Peace District 4.
Police Juror District 1-A Maurice Bachus Sr., Police Juror District 3-A Adam Probst, Clerk of Court “Andy” Anders and Assessor Jeannie Archer are all unopposed.
None have qualified for Justice of the Peace, District 5A.
STATE AND REGIONAL OFFICES
Governor
Benjamin Barnes, Independent, Angola
Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican, St. Rose
Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, Democrat, Trout
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., Democrat, Hammond
Xavier Ellis, Republican, Opelousas
Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican, Baton Rouge
Jeffery Istre, Independent, Kaplan
“Xan” John, Republican, Lafayette
“Jeff” Landry, Republican, Broussard
Hunter Lundy, Independent, Lake Charles
Richard Nelson, Republican, Mandeville
John Schroder, Republican, Baton Rouge
Frank Scurlock, Independent, Metairie
Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, Republican, Abbeville
Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Lieutenant Governor
Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory, Republican, Opelousas
“Tami” Hotard, Republican, Madisonville
Willie Jones, Democrat, New Orleans
William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican, Metairie
Bruce Payton, Independent, Bush
Chester Pritchett, No Party, Roseland
Gary Rispone, No Party, Greenwell Springs
Secretary of State
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat, Baton Rouge
“Mike” Francis, Republican, Crowley
Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other Party, West Monroe
Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican, New Orleans
Nancy Landry, Republican, Baton Rouge
Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat, New Orleans
Clay Schexnayder, Republican, Sorrento
Brandon Trosclair, Republican, Gonzales
Attorney General
Lindsey Cheek, Democrat, New Orleans
“Marty” Maley, Republican, Baton Rouge
“Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican, Baton Rouge
John Stefanski, Republican, Baton Rouge
Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat, New Orleans
Treasurer
John Fleming, Republican, Minden
Dustin Granger, Democrat, Lake Charles
Scott McKnight, Republican, Baton Rouge
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Michael G. “Mike” Strain, Republican, Covington
Commissioner of Insurance
“Tim” Temple, Republican, Baton Rouge
R.D. “Rich” Weaver, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 5
“Toby” Brazzel, Republican, Alexandria
Lance Harris, Republican, Boyce
State Senator 32nd District
Glen D. Womack, Republican, Harrisonburg
State Senator 34th District
Katrina Jackson, Democrat, Monroe
James “Joeboy” Smith, Republican, Rayville
State Representative 21st District
James “Jamie” Davis Jr., Democrat, Ferriday
Travis Johnson, Democrat, Ferriday
Clark White Jr., Democrat, Winnsboro