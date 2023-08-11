UPDATE: IDs sought for three suspects in deadly ambush in Natchez

Published 4:52 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released disturbing images of three people armed with what appear to be assault weapons and a handgun, dressed in black-colored hoodies and face coverings, responsible for ambushing and killing two people on Myrtle Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Travis Patten said officers worked through the night gathering evidence and is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured.

The three were traveling in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, Patten said.

Email newsletter signup

Anyone with information should contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

Those who use Crime Stoppers are given a random number for all communication, so they remain completely anonymous.

Read more at: https://www.natchezdemocrat.com/2023/08/11/sheriff-asks-for-help-identifying-shooters-in-brazen-attack-that-killed-2-men-on-myrtle-drive/

 

More News

Baseball game ends in ballpark fight; woman hits another person with aluminum bat, police say

Sheriff asks for help identifying shooters in brazen attack that killed 2 men on Myrtle Drive

GALLERY: Concordia Parish first day back to school

UPDATE: Two victims identified in Thursday murders

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections