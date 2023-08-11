UPDATE: IDs sought for three suspects in deadly ambush in Natchez Published 4:52 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released disturbing images of three people armed with what appear to be assault weapons and a handgun, dressed in black-colored hoodies and face coverings, responsible for ambushing and killing two people on Myrtle Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Travis Patten said officers worked through the night gathering evidence and is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured.

The three were traveling in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, Patten said.

Anyone with information should contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

Those who use Crime Stoppers are given a random number for all communication, so they remain completely anonymous.

