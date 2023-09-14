Inmate on the run, Wilkinson sheriff asks citizens to ‘stay indoors with your doors locked’

Published 6:39 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for local citizens to stay indoors with doors locked as law enforcement agencies search for an escaped inmate.

Wednesday evening, Wilkinson County Sheriff Reginald Jackson posted a message on Facebook warning about an inmate on the run from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC, Wilkonson County Sheriff’s Department, Woodville Police Department, and the Angola Chase Team are searching for the man.

The inmate is Christopher Diaz, of Gautier, Mississippi.

The subject is a white male, 5’6” and about 160 lbs. Wilkinson County Sheriff Reginald Jackson asks citizens to stay indoors with doors locked. If anyone notices any suspicious activity or sees any strangers, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do NOT open doors for anyone unknown.

As more information is obtained, the Sheriff’s Office will put out statements and/or Sheriff Alerts.

