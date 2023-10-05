Rebecca Ann Campbell Published 4:55 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Sept. 26, 1947 – Oct. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Rebecca “Becky” Ann Fielder Campbell, 76, of Brandon, MS, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 3, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Becky was born in Oil City, MS on Sept. 26, 1947, to the late Harvey and Mary Ann Fielder of Natchez, MS. She graduated from South Natchez High School in 1965 and went on to spend many years working for South Central Bell Phone Company and as a legal secretary.

During her free time and retirement, Becky loved to cook, sew, and play the piano but her absolute greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Becky was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and unconditional love.

Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Campbell, her mother, father, and beloved little brother, Shelby Fielder.

She is survived by her children, Stacy Nelson (Brian) of Canton, MS, Clint Campbell (Erika) of Brandon, MS and Jason Campbell (Jennifer) of Canton, MS; grandchildren, Nicholas Runnels (Lindsay); Jake Nelson; Kylie Campbell and McKinley Campbell all of Canton, MS; Cole Campbell of Brandon, MS; Katelynn Wallace (Austin) of Canton, MS and Chandler Bowman of Starkville, MS; great-grandson, Caden Runnels; brother, Harvey Fielder and wife, Linda of Clinton, MS; sisters-in-law, Janet Fielder of Natchez, MS and Anne Campbell of North Carolina; nephews, Brad Fielder of Houma, LA; Todd Fielder (Samantha) of Natchez, MS and Tim Fielder (Shannon) of Jackson, MS and niece, Alysha Jackson (Shane) of Clinton, MS.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Cancer Society or the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.