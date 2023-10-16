Georgia Carol Nosser Published 10:00 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Nov. 3, 1943 – Oct. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Devoted Christian goes home. Georgia Carol Nosser, 79, of Baton Rouge LA, transitioned one month prior to her 80th birthday. “Georgia Carol” was born in Vicksburg, MS, and raised in Natchez, MS; she was the eldest daughter of the late Marie Case Nosser Brown, George Nosser, Sr., and Frances Landry Nosser (stepmother). She was the eldest grandchild of former Natchez, MS Mayor John J. Nosser. Georgia Carol’s seven siblings include John Nosser, George Nosser, Jr. and Joe Nosser of Natchez, MS, Leo Nosser of Kary, TX, H. Paul Nosser of Bryant, AR, and Alexis Nosser Tapp of Salida, CO, and William F. “Bill” Nosser, of Natchez who preceded her in death. Georgia Carol died at St. Joseph’s Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA on Oct. 3, 2023, following a prolonged battle with congestive heart failure, culminating in a fatal stroke.

Georgia Carol is survived by three adult children, Dr. LaTefy Schoen, Vernon Keown, Jr., and Elizabeth Case “Casey” Everett, all of Baton Rouge, LA. She also has six grandchildren including Landon Guy, L. Preston Guy, Jesse Everett, Taylor Schoen, Nathan Schoen, and Charley Lain, all residents of Baton Rouge, LA. She had recently become a great-grandmother with the birth of Peyton Guy in October of 2022.

Georgia Carol was the retired proprietor of daycare centers operating in Baton Rouge, LA under the name “Nana’s Country Day School” from 1977 through the late 1980s. She was a self-made woman and innovator, building her businesses from the ground up. After retirement as an entrepreneur, she sat with the sick and elderly, which fit in well with her Christian commitment and desire to minister, believing that “in as much as you have done it unto the least of these you have done it to me” (Matthew 25:40). Georgia Carol was devoted to her God, her family, and her cats.

A Memorial Service will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2023. Visitation will be from noon to just prior to the service with burial following in the Fayette, MS City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.