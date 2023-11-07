Natchez man arrested for attempted rape, online solicitation of minors Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A 55-year-old Natchez man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting multiple Vidalia minors online and engaging in lewd, sexual conversations.

On Friday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating claims that an adult identified as William Maxie, from Natchez, had transmitted unsolicited lewd messages to multiple Vidalia minors on social media.

Detectives took over the online chat for most of the day with him engaging in extremely sexually explicit dialogue and making plans to meet a child on Friday afternoon.

Email newsletter signup

During the chats, he also expressed his intent to engage in sexual activity with the minor, even if they weren’t willing to.

Maxie traveled to Vidalia at 6:30 p.m., at which time he was met by detectives and taken into custody without incident. He was also found to be in possession of a hatchet, filet knife and suspected methamphetamine.

This matter remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information or whose child is a possible victim can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Maxie is charged with attempted second-degree rape, four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.