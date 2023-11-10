Bomb threat cleared at Ferriday High School Published 10:51 am Friday, November 10, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Ferriday police have investigated and cleared Ferriday High School of a bomb threat on Friday morning.

According to Police Chief Sam King, the threat was made in a non-electronic message left on campus, apparently by a student.

Within an hour, law enforcement did a thorough sweep of the school and gave the all-clear so that regular school operations could resume, he said.

“It’s a big disruption to school operations and to the educational process, but we’ve go to take the necessary precautions to make sure everyone is safe,” King said. “We’re working to locate the individual responsible for making the threat and they will be dealt with accordingly.”