Amos Scott

Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Nov. 11, 1944 – Nov. 4, 2023

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Amos Scott, 78, of Fayette, who passed away on November 4, 2023, at his residence will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ at 1 p.m. with Elder George Marshall Sr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the McClain-Scott’s Cemetery in Harriston.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the service time at the church.

