VOTE TUESDAY: Adams County to vote for 2nd District seat in party primary

NATCHEZ — Mississippi voters head to the polls for a party primary election on Tuesday.

The only candidates Adams County voters will choose from are running for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the United States Congress.

“The courthouse will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., which is the last day for absentee voting,” Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens said.

Email newsletter signup

After redistricting changes passed by the legislature earlier this year, Adams County voters will cast their ballots for the 2nd Congressional District instead of the 3rd for the first time in two decades. The state must redistrict every 10 years to adhere to population shifts determined by the decennial census.

Because this is a party primary, voters choose to vote either Republican or Democrat.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has held the District 2 seat since 1993. He is seeking re-election and is challenged by Jerry Kerner in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican ballot for District 2 are Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson. Thompson defeated Flowers in the November 2020 general election with 66% of the votes.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, primary runoff elections between the top two will be held on June 28. The general election will be Nov. 8.

Along with Mississippi, primaries will be held Tuesday in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.